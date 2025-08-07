Woods Hole joins multidisciplinary study of storms and high-wind events

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute is taking part in a collaborative program to enhance our understanding of extreme weather events such as hurricanes.

“The Study on Air-sea Coupling with Waves, Turbulence, and Clouds at High Winds”or SASCWATCH, will involve the deployment of ocean sensors over the next three years, bringing scientists across many disciplines together to observe and better predict storm activity.

Due to their volatility and the hazardous conditions in their proximity, air-sea fluxes are a poorly understood yet essential element in understanding inclement weather.

The work will include in-sight observations, turbulence simulation and computer modeling, and tropical cyclone meteorology.

The study is funded by the Office of Naval Research and builds on existing programs such as Argo and ALAMO, which gather water temperature and salinity data.