Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, NOAA Fisheries Educating Grade-Schoolers This Week

May 21, 2024

WOODS HOLE – Students from the Falmouth Lawrence School are taking a field trip to Woods Hole this week for the second-annual “7th Grade Day of Science in the Village”.

The event on Wednesday and Thursday is sponsored by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and NOAA Fisheries.

The four stops will include the Fisheries Woods Hole Science Aquarium and a WHOI research vessel, the Tioga, which gathers data about fish stocks and oceanographic conditions.

The focus of the trip is the science behind getting fish from the ocean to people’s dinner tables, while maintaining healthy populations.

