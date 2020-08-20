Woods Hole Research Center Changes Name to Woodwell Climate Research Center

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Research Center has changed its name to the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

The Center is a global organization of scientists and researchers dedicated to finding science-based solutions to combat the climate crisis.

“I could not be more proud of the work we’ve done and the impacts that we’ve had as Woods Hole Research Center,” said Dr. Phil Duffy, President and Executive Director of Woodwell Climate Research Center.

“But the simple fact that carbon dioxide continues to accumulate in the atmosphere means we need to do more. To do that, we need a name which is unique and which conveys that we work on the most important challenge facing humanity.”

The name Woodwell Climate Research Center emphasizes the scientific focus on climate change and honors Dr. George Woodwell, who founded the Center 35 years ago with the vision of creating an action-oriented center for climate science — a place where top scientists would pursue high-impact research aimed at informing and driving meaningful change in countries throughout the world.

“What we do now and in the next several years will determine our collective fate. We believe that this moment calls for an intentional re-commitment to the values and mission at our Center’s core,” said Joseph J. Mueller, Board Chair of Woodwell Climate Research Center.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will now be known as the Woodwell Climate Research Center, to honor Dr. George Woodwell’s long-standing vision for the Center, and to signify a promise and a call to action for that ethos to guide our work as we rise to meet the unprecedented challenges facing us at this critical period in our history.”

The Woodwell Climate Research Center continues its work across the Earth’s most consequential ecosystems in five specific research areas – Arctic, Carbon, Risk, Tropics, and Water – serving as a global leader in identifying research needs, conducting pivotal research, sharing insights, and compelling action and solutions to slow, offset, or reverse the effects of climate change.

For more information about the Woodwell Climate Research Center, visit the newly updated website at woodwellclimate.org.