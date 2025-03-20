You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Work Beginning On Parts Of Main Street In Hyannis

March 20, 2025

Main Street in Hyannis.

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is announcing upgrades to a pair of intersections on Main Street in Hyannis starting next Monday, located at Center Street and Camp Street.

The work includes pedestrian and traffic signals, improving curb ramps and crosswalks, and resurfacing pavement.

There will be temporary lane closures. Work is Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The project is expected to be completed in May.

Drivers are being asked to use caution when going through the work area.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


