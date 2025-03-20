Work Beginning On Parts Of Main Street In Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is announcing upgrades to a pair of intersections on Main Street in Hyannis starting next Monday, located at Center Street and Camp Street.

The work includes pedestrian and traffic signals, improving curb ramps and crosswalks, and resurfacing pavement.

There will be temporary lane closures. Work is Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The project is expected to be completed in May.

Drivers are being asked to use caution when going through the work area.