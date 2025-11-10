Work begins to expand Centerville’s Mother’s Park and area sewage infrastructure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CENTERVILLE – Mobilization is now underway near Mother’s Park for the North Phase of the Centerville Village Sewer Expansion Project.

The project will bring notable aesthetic changes to the public space, adding about 3,485 square feet of green grass, new sidewalks, and enhanced parking.

The project will also add a new sewer pump station and realign the intersection of Phinney’s Lane, Main Street, and North Main Street, doing away with Mother’s Park Road to make way for the added green space.

During this time a traffic pattern closing Phinney’s Lane from Route 28 to Main Street and Main Street from Old Stage Road to Pine Street will be in effect from 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays while workers with contractor C.C. Construction, Inc are busy, weather permitting.

Access will be extended exclusively to local traffic.

The work is expected to last through much of the Spring.

