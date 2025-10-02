Work begins to move the Sandy Neck parking lot and increase coastal resilience

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Regional officials and public partners recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Sandy Neck Long-Term Coastal Resiliency Project with a ceremonial first dig, beginning work to protect the cherished park’s vulnerable dune ecosystem from erosion and flooding.

The public park features 1,438 acres of barrier sands over a six-mile long span that draws beachgoers, campers, hikers, and off-road vehicle enthusiasts.

The work will include moving the parking lot and gatehouse away from the shore and reinforcing coastal dunes both seaward and inland.

The area of the previous, longstanding gatehouse will be naturalized and join the buffer zone increasing coastal resilience.

Construction work will proceed in phases through next May, with access to the Marsh Trail and off-road entrance open for significant portions of its duration.

Sandy neck Park Manager Nina Coleman said, “this took ten years, but the last few years I’m happy to say that this project has literally started to feel like we have the wind at our back and has taken on its own life with thanks to the project team – which is a large team – and all of our partners.”

The project is funded by state and local partners.