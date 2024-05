BOURNE – MassDOT is doing work this week on the Bourne North Rotary, also known as Belmont Circle.

The department will conduct painting on the mast arms of the rotary Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There will be lane closures and lane shifts, with the occasional closure of the Route 25 off-ramp to Bourne, with a detour in place.

Drivers should expect delays.