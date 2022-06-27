You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Workout Fundraiser Will Honor Fallen Barnstable Police Officer

June 27, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Recruits from the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy are holding a fundraiser to honor a fallen member of the Barnstable Police Department.

The CCMPA 4th ROC class will host the Sgt. Sturgis Workout Fundraiser in July in honor of Sgt. Jason Sturgis, who served as a Barnstable Police Officer for 19 years.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Hidden Battles Foundation, a non-profit that offers free counseling services to first responders, members of the military, and veterans.

The workout will consist of boom runs and a series of exercises.  

Entry is $5, cash only.  Law enforcement officers and children will be allowed to participate for free.

The fundraiser will take place at the Barnstable High School Track on Saturday, July 9th at 10am.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

