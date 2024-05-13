World War II Vet Turns 100, Honored By Massachusetts Legislature

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature has presented citations to Falmouth resident Robert Mercurio, a World War II veteran who turned 100 years old last Thursday.

Representative Dylan Fernandes, who introduced the House citation, said Mercurio’s dedication to duty, honor and country exemplifies the very best of the Greatest Generation. Senator Susan Moran, who introduced a companion version, said Mercurio’s enduring legacy of patriotism is a model we all can follow.

Mercurio, who was born in Everett, served as a Navy radioman, first class, from 1942 to 1946.

He was able to witness the historic American flag raising by U.S. Marines on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima.