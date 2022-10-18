Xiarhos Endorses Higgins for DA

HYANNIS – Dan Higgins has been endorsed by State Representative for the Fifth Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Xiarhos said Higgins’ years of experience as Assistant DA would make him a good fit in the role.

“As someone who has served in law enforcement for forty years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the work the District Attorney’s Office does to keep people safe. Knowing the importance of this office and its responsibilities, I have no doubt in my mind that Dan Higgins is the right choice to be our next District Attorney.”

He joins others with experience in law enforcement who have endorsed Higgins, including current DA Michael O’Keefe.

Higgins will face off against democrat attorney Rob Galibois in November.