Yard Sale Fundraiser to Benefit Brewster Ponds

BREWSTER – The 9th annual yard sale fundraiser to benefit the Save Blueberry & Sol’s Ponds Association will be held in the Blueberry Pond and Millstone Village neighborhoods of Brewster on Saturday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both locations are off Millstone Road.

Shoppers will be able to find furniture, art, books, household items, toys, games and puzzles, collectibles, tools, jewelry, and more.

A golf raffle will also be included. Raffle tickets are available for $5 and three for $10.

In 2009, the Coastal Systems Group, School for Marine Science and Technology at UMASS Dartmouth, classified the two ponds as nutrient impaired due to high nitrogen and phosphorus levels in the sediment and water column leading to excessive algae blooms in the summer.

Both ponds also have weed overgrowth, low dissolved oxygen and low water clarity.

The Save Blueberry & Sol’s Ponds Association has been able to fund two storm water management projects to improve pond and water quality.

“The success of our yard sale and the future of our ponds depend on our community,” said yard sale co-chair Candy Lucenti.

“While this event was designed to raise funds, it also allows us to raise awareness of and share our passion for the future of Blueberry and Sol’s Ponds.”

The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, August 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Candy Lucenti at 978-239-2763 or go to the association’s Facebook page.

By: Sean Ellertson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter