Yarmouth announces funds for the production of local events

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is inviting those interested in creating cultural programming to apply for up to $40,000 in grant funding for the marketing and promotion of events and programs that promote the town as a tourist destination and strengthen community character.

The funds are made available through the Tourism Revenue Preservation Fund and operate as a reimbursement program offsetting the costs of production.

Funds are applicable to new events and ongoing programs alike, with sustainable events scheduled during the shoulder season and during school vacation highly encouraged.

The application deadline is noon on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Proposed events must take place by December 31, 2026.

Application materials can be found by clicking here.