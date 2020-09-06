Yarmouth Boy Raises Thousands for Food Pantry Through Bracelets

SOUTH YARMOUTH-Jack Bohlin, an 11 year old boy, has been named as the youngest Paul Harris Fellow of the Yarmouth Rotary Club after his contributions to the Yarmouth Food Pantry.

Bohlin has been creating and selling bracelets since the coronavirus pandemic hit the local region. To this point, more than $2,600 for the pantry have been raised by his project. A $1,000 donation in recognition of Bohlin’s work was also made out to The Rotary Foundation, which makes Bohlin the youngest Paul Harris Fellow of the club.

The bracelets can be found at Barn and Co., located in Dennis.

For more information, visit the Yarmouth Rotary Club’s website by clicking here.