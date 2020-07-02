You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Voters Return Forest to Board of Selectmen

Yarmouth Voters Return Forest to Board of Selectmen

July 2, 2020

YARMOUTH – Mark Forest retained his position on the Yarmouth Board of Selectmen, while Phillip Morris and Joe Glynn were both elected to the Dennis-Yarmouth School Committee.

Kenneth Mudie was also reelected as Moderator.

Voters approved a temporary increase to the property tax rate in order to fund Yarmouth’s share of the Dennis-Yarmouth School District’s new middle school. The remainder of the town’s budget will not be impacted by the tax increase.

Residents also overwhelmingly voted to urge Governor Charlie Baker and the state legislature to ensure that spent fuel at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is secured in dry casks with better quality and that spent fuel and casks are watched with more security.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 