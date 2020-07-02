Yarmouth Voters Return Forest to Board of Selectmen

YARMOUTH – Mark Forest retained his position on the Yarmouth Board of Selectmen, while Phillip Morris and Joe Glynn were both elected to the Dennis-Yarmouth School Committee.

Kenneth Mudie was also reelected as Moderator.

Voters approved a temporary increase to the property tax rate in order to fund Yarmouth’s share of the Dennis-Yarmouth School District’s new middle school. The remainder of the town’s budget will not be impacted by the tax increase.

Residents also overwhelmingly voted to urge Governor Charlie Baker and the state legislature to ensure that spent fuel at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is secured in dry casks with better quality and that spent fuel and casks are watched with more security.