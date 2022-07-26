Yarmouth Enacts Water Conservation Measures

YARMOUTH – State officials recently declared mild drought conditions for the Cape Cod region, prompting Yarmouth to enact its own water conservation measures.

As high temperatures continue, lawn watering is now restricted to two days per week.

Both in-ground irrigation and hand-held watering are limited to before 9 am or after 5 pm.

Odd numbered houses may water Monday and Friday, while even numbered houses may water Tuesday and Saturday.

No watering is permitted on Sunday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Washing vehicles is only permitted if it is done with an automatic shutoff hose or bucket only.

Those with private irrigation wells are not required to follow the measures, though are encouraged to minimize their water use.