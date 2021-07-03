Yarmouth Helps Residents with Child Care Costs

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is offering financial aid to qualified families that need assistance with childcare.

With school out for the summer, childcare demands are growing from busy parents and guardians.

Yarmouth residents suffering from financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic may qualify for assistance with kinds of childcare, potentially including summer camps.

Not all summer camps qualify for the assistance, and requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Factors such as household budget and income are taken into consideration by those reviewing applications for the program.

Up to $1,500 can be earned for assistance with childcare.

Though not a new program, the Town of Yarmouth CDBG COVID-19 Relief Program is more necessary than ever due to financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.

Assistance can be applied for online or by contacting the Yarmouth Department of Community Development.

The online application form can be found here.