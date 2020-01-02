Yarmouth Holds 10th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Smugglers Beach

YARMOUTH – The 10th annual Polar Plunge, sponsored by the Friends of Yarmouth Council on Aging, was held yesterday at Smugglers Beach in South Yarmouth.

The event, which features people of all ages taking a dip into the freezing ocean water, is held to benefit programs at the Yarmouth Senior Center.

“It’s the community spirit that really gets me because people just come out and they do it and I think it’s wonderful,” said Friends of Yarmouth Council on Aging President Raymond Petruccelli.

“It’s great that we get to raise the money this way but it’s more about the camaraderie. Some people have been doing this for the last 10 years.”

The Yarmouth plunge was one of five held across Barnstable County yesterday, with other Polar Plunges taking place at Red River Beach in Harwich Port, Monument Beach in Bourne, the Johnson Street Landing in Provincetown, and Millway Beach in Barnstable.

Each plunge across the Cape raised money for a charitable cause, such as the Bourne Friends Food Pantry, and the Cape Wellness Collaborative among others.

For further information on the Friends of Yarmouth Council on Aging, visit Foycoa.org.