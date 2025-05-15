Yarmouth Lobsterman Could Possibly Be Vending From Town Property This Summer

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is continuing to work with “Captain Jon” Tolley, a local lobsterman who sold lobsters from his house for decades before recently being told that the sales were not allowable in a residential zone.

Last week, the Yarmouth Planning Board said they were starting the process of writing an amendment to the zoning bylaw to allow Tolley to resume sales, if the amendment is approved in a special town meeting this fall.

But Tolley and his supporters want to ensure he has somewhere to set up this summer.

Town Administrator Robert Whritenour said at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting that Tolley is potentially interested in using available town property on Route 28.

“My thanks very much go out to the Planning Board, the Select Board for encouraging the communications, and I think that that issue is working through the normal zoning system,” said Whritenour.

The Select Board could issue approval at its next meeting.