Yarmouth lobsterman given OK to sell on town property pending town meeting on residential zoning issue

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Select Board has approved a plan for “Captain Jon” Tolley to sell fresh lobster this summer.

The agreement is for Tolley to use town-owned land on Route 28 in West Yarmouth.

Voters are expected to be presented with an updated zoning bylaw at a fall town meeting to allow fishermen like Tolley to sell lobsters from their home.

Tolley sold the product from his house for decades before being told that the sales were not allowable in a residential zone.