You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth lobsterman given OK to sell on town property pending town meeting on residential zoning issue

Yarmouth lobsterman given OK to sell on town property pending town meeting on residential zoning issue

June 5, 2025

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Select Board has approved a plan for “Captain Jon” Tolley to sell fresh lobster this summer.

The agreement is for Tolley to use town-owned land on Route 28 in West Yarmouth.

Voters are expected to be presented with an updated zoning bylaw at a fall town meeting to allow fishermen like Tolley to sell lobsters from their home.

Tolley sold the product from his house for decades before being told that the sales were not allowable in a residential zone. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 