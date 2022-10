YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials are urging drivers to expect delays along Route 6A between the Barnstable Town Line and Summer street over the next few months.

Beginning Monday, National Grid will be replacing gas mains within the roadway, as well as on Minden Lane and the northern area of Willow Street.

Through May, traffic will be alternating from 7 am to 3 pm.

Police will be in the area directing traffic at all times.