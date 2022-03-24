Yarmouth Opens Wastewater Plan for Public Comments

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials have opened up their Comprehensive Wastewater Plan for public comments.

The town recently filed a Notice of Project Change for the plan to the state, as those involved in the project continue to work towards protecting local sources of drinking water.

Research and recommendations build on previous efforts to restore ponds and estuaries, stimulate economic growth, and more.

Members of the public can provide input and comments to Yarmouth officials through Friday, March 25.

