Yarmouth Partners With Environmental Firm To Create Green Infrastructure

YARMOUTH – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod and the Town of Yarmouth are partnering with the Horsley Witten Group, an environmental consulting firm specializing in sustainable design, to implement innovative green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) at key municipal locations.

One project will construct a wetland along Curve Hill Road to treat stormwater before it enters the natural wetlands of the Bass River, preventing excess sediments, bacteria, and nutrients from reaching the river.

A second project along Standish Way will implement varied strategies including an infiltration trench, a bioretention area, and a porous asphalt sidewalk capable of absorbing rain to reduce pollution near a public beach.

The two sites are the first of five high-priority projects chosen from a pool of eighty in a multi-year initiative to protect and restore local water sources.

Advocates of green infrastructure see broad applicability for such techniques as communities throughout the region work to safeguard their natural resources.

“These projects showcase the adaptability of GSI solutions to different environmental challenges,” said Michelle West, a Senior Engineer with the Horsley Witten Group.

“Curve Hill Road and Standish Way present district site conditions, requiring tailored approaches. Other communities should consider the versatility of GSI in addressing water quality and climate resilience.”

Funding for the projects comes through the Town of Yarmouth, the Office of Coastal Zone Management, the Cape Cod Water Resources Restoration Project, and the Cape Cod Conservation District.