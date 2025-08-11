You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Planning Board to present a draft of its Local Comprehensive Plan to the Select Board on Tuesday

Yarmouth Planning Board to present a draft of its Local Comprehensive Plan to the Select Board on Tuesday

August 11, 2025

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Planning Board has announced that the draft of its Local Comprehensive Plan to guide the future of Yarmouth is open and available for public comment through September 1, 2025. 

The plan covers a variety of important local issues including environmental resources and open space, coastal resiliency and sustainability, capital improvements, and housing, with actionable suggestions over a ten-year period. 

The Planning Board is inviting the public to learn about the provide input on the plan as it is presented to the Select Board at their scheduled meeting tomorrow, August 12. 

Input gathered from the meeting will help finalize the document before a public hearing scheduled in the fall, after which a vote to approve the plan will be held at the Special Town Meeting on November 17, 2025. 

To view the document, click here. 

Questions and comm3nts can be sent to the town using this email.

