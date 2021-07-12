Yarmouth Plans For New Park Project

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth is planning to turn the former drive-in property on Route 28 into a park in the coming years.

The space was used as an outdoor entertainment venue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is hoped to become a popular recreational destination for the community and travelers.

Before deciding on the park, various other solutions for the space were discussed, such as turning it into a marina.

Though no plans have been finalized yet, construction could potentially begin in 2023.

Most of the funding for the project has already been accounted for through various grants.

Selectmen are in talks with developers as plans are drawn up and details are ironed out.

Further updates on the project are expected at a later date.