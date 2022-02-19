Yarmouth Police Chief Praises Passage of Nero’s Bill

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson is praising the recent signing of Nero’s Bill into law by Governor Charlie Baker.

Frederickson said he felt positive the bill had come to fruition but was frustrated at the long legislative process.

“I’m very glad that it’s over with. It’s moved on and it’s where should be. But unfortunately our governmental system, the way it works right now is very slow and inefficient, and some things that seem very simple take forever,” Frederickson said.

The bill was introduced after the 2018 fatal shooting of Yarmouth PD officer Sgt. Sean Gannon while he was serving an arrest warrant. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also injured during the incident.

Frederickson said that even though canine Nero was wounded that day, the dog could not be transported in an ambulance or have an EMT treat him because of the laws at the time.

Nero’s Bill will allow for K-9 partners to receive medical attention and ambulance transport should they be injured on duty. Frederickson reaffirmed the importance of the legislation.

“The reality is we really need to assure our canine handlers and their partner canines that they’re going to get the very best care should they ever get in one of these situations again. We owe it to them,” he said.

Frederickson said that people usually interact with canine officers through community policing and may not realize some of the more dangerous responsibilities K-9 partners are entrusted with, including tracking suspects and searching buildings.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter