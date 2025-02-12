Yarmouth Police Officer To Run Boston Marathon In Support Of Cancer Care

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Yarmouth police officer Jefferson Willis is preparing to run the Boston Marathon to raise funds on behalf of the Cape Wellness Collaborative (CWC) and its efforts to support regional residents in their fight against cancer.

Funds will support key CWC programs including access to integrative wellness practitioners and meat delivery for cancer patients and caregivers on the Cape and Islands.

“Before I decided to embark on this adventure, I made a promise to myself,” said Willis. “That promise was to only run and fundraise for a cause I could stand behind. I didn’t want to just find a random team and run for the sake of running. Fortunately, I found an organization right here in Yarmouth that I am proud to represent.”

The organization aims to raise at least $13,000 before the April 21, when the historic race is run.

To donate to the campaign, click here.