Yarmouth Police Pushes for Body Camera Adoption

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is pushing for the implementation of body cameras for its officers.

Police Chief Frank Frederickson said that the adoption process of cameras across the region was expedited by the police reform law recently passed, but was already in the works locally.

“Body cameras are a key element that our officers should have as they go out there and do the jobs that they do. It does a lot of different things for the credibility and accountability for our officers which is paramount to having a strong community,” said Chief Frederickson during his presentation to the select board.

Frederickson said that the implementation of body worn cameras is the department’s top priority currently, and are the best tool for police accountability and reform across the country.

According to the chief, the Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police and other state departments have already begun utilizing cameras.

Alongside department transparency, Frederickson said that the cameras would improve an officer’s ability to collect and share evidence as well as protect them from frivolous complaints.

In the presentation, he also noted that body worn cameras could “improve conduct of community members who are recorded.”

Frederickson said that the camera rollout process is currently in the policy development stage with unions and looking for funding sources.

Board members recommended that civilian members be added to the policy making committee on the adoption of the body cameras.

When it comes to costs, the department would be looking at $699 per camera unit and annual software, storage and other maintenance fees of $2,028 per year.

Fredrickson said that grant money may be available for some of the up-front equipment costs.

“I can’t speak enough because these officers are my kids. And if that’s my son or daughter out there, I want them to have this. They need it. They are professionals, and we’re not afraid to show a professional working what they do,” said Frederickson.