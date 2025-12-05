You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Port Christmas Stroll Sunday

Yarmouth Port Christmas Stroll Sunday

December 5, 2025

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Port Christmas Stroll returns Sunday from 1 to 4 pm.

The holiday event by the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce will feature holiday treats, a visit with the Grinch, a petting zoo on the Village Green, and other family fun all along Route 6A. 

“The excitement is definitely building! We have 35 incredible businesses participating this year, which is more than ever before, and it’s a true testament to the spirit of our community,” said Mary Vilbon, President & CEO of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

Music will include a bell choir, brass band, guitarist and a Celtic harp performance. The Dickens Carolers will also be performing. 

The event will culminate with a tree lighting ceremony on the Village Green at 4:15. 

A complimentary trolley service will also run from 12:30 pm to 4:45 pm starting at Harvest of Barnstable and ending at the Yarmouth Port Fire Station. 

Parking will be available at Harvest of Barnstable, Just Picked & Dunn & Sons Plaza, Cape & Coast Bank, Golden Jalapeno Tex Mex, W.D. Price Inc., Voila! Designs by Frederique, Inn on Main, Parnassus Book Services, Captain Bangs Hallet House, Village Green, Yarmouth Port Library, Yarmouth Port Fires Station, and First Congregational Church. 

The full program can be found here

