Yarmouth Recommends Limiting Lawn Watering

YARMOUTH – In an effort to conserve water across the town, Yarmouth officials are recommending a limited lawn watering schedule for residents.

A water conservation policy was recently approved by the Select Board, requesting that residents voluntarily follow an alternating schedule when using in-ground irrigation.

Through this schedule, odd-numbered homes would be able to water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while even-numbered homes would water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No watering would be done on Sundays.

The recommendation was made in an attempt to ensure that there is enough water for safety and health needs throughout Yarmouth.

Despite the new policy, Yarmouth is still maintaining a normal water conservation level. No other watering and washing limitations have been enacted across the town.

Private irrigation wells are not subject to these measures, although those users are still asked to utilize water wisely.