Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December

December 8, 2022

YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year.

Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road.

Work is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through the month. During those hours, traffic will alternate as police details will be on hand to direct drivers.

The full list of impacted roads in Yarmouth can be found by clicking here.

