Yarmouth to Take Comments on Climate Change Vulnerability Plan

January 13, 2023

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials will be soliciting feedback on plans to mitigate vulnerability to climate change.

The goal is to address issues like storm surges and sea levels rising, along with how they can impact local infrastructure. Officials are seeking concerns and questions that residents have regarding those potential hazards.

The town will be joined by the Woods Hole Group during a meeting on January 27 regarding the plan. It will begin at 1 p.m. at the Yarmouth Senior Center along Forest Road.

