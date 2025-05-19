Yarmouth will hire energy manager to reduce energy use and cut carbon emissions

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has been awarded $45,600 per year for 2025 to 2027 through the first-ever Mass Save Municipal Energy Manager Grant.

This funding is part of a program to help schools and municipalities reduce energy use and cut carbon emissions.

Yarmouth will hire a part-time “energy manager” to lead these efforts. The energy manager will track energy and carbon savings projects across all town and school buildings. They will also work with town staff to plan new projects that save energy and lower emissions.

“Yarmouth understands how important energy efficiency is for protecting the environment and for saving money. Using less energy helps us build energy independence and ensures a brighter future for everyone”,” said Town Administrator Robert Whritenour.