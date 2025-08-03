YMCA brings on local firm as pre-production manager for proposed Upper Cape YMCA

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – YMCA Cape Cod has announced that local firm Dellbrook|JKS will be its pre-construction manager for the proposed Upper Cape YMCA.

The firm is tasked with an initial focus of lowering construction costs for the project through value engineering recommendations.

The proposed center would include a wellness center, youth camps, warm water and lap pools, and a wellness center.

“We are excited to have Dellbrook|JKS as part of the team to get us to our building to our final design and construction budget,” said Stacie Peugh, President & CEO of YMCA Cape Cod. “We look forward to working together to find opportunities to have a financially efficient project.”

The Y has raised $31 million of its $35 million dollar funding goal, mostly through major gifts. The organization hopes to raise $550,000 from the broader community to help get it past the finish line.

To learn more or to donate, click here.