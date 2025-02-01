You are here: Home / NewsCenter / YMCA Cape Cod Closes On Upper Cape Site

YMCA Cape Cod Closes On Upper Cape Site

February 1, 2025

A rendering of the proposed Upper Cape YMCA

FALMOUTH – YMCA Cape Cod has announced that it has closed on purchasing a 6.16-acre parcel in Falmouth, which will serve as the site of the Don & Dottie Smith YMCA facility serving Upper Cape residents.

The site was purchased from Christ Lutheran Church, which is located at 487 Brick Kiln Road.

The state-of-the-art facility will include a wellness center, a basketball court, an aquatic center, a walking track, and multi-use spaces offering programs and events for Cape Codders of all ages.

“The Don & Dottie Smith YMCA will represent so much more than a building to the Upper Cape,” said YMCA Cape Cod President & CEO Stacie Peugh. “This purchase represents the next step in fulfilling the community’s goal of having a full YMCA facility on the Upper Cape.”

Cape YMCA representatives say they anticipate site plan approval from the Falmouth Planning Board in the coming weeks, with groundbreaking potentially coming as early as this fall.

