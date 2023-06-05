Young Fishermen Training Program Becoming Popular on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – A new training program offered by the Cape Cod Fishermen’s Alliance is becoming more popular on Cape Cod as young fishermen are being taught how to take over in the future.

The average age of groundfish and lobster captains in New England is currently 55 years old, according to the New England Young Fishermen’s Alliance.

Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, a local nonprofit organization, is offering a training program focused on bringing younger people into local fisheries to change the aging community.

The program links new or beginner fishermen to local fishing fleets, and offers hands-on training.

Previously the training program focused more on learning about fishing for species like cod and haddock, but the dynamics of being a groundfisherman in New England have changed.

“I love hearing stories from the old timers about cod and haddock, but now, our gillnet fleets tend to target skates and dogfish,” said Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Sykes.

Groundfishing remains a part of the training, but it is one small part of the larger equation for Cape Cod fishermen, says Sykes.

For more information on the program and organization visit their website.