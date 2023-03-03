Youth Art Exhibit Returns To Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – The Annual National Youth Art Month Exhibit returns to Orleans Town Hall on March 4 after a two-year suspension due to COVID-19.

The event will feature art from students in Nauset Middle School in Orleans, Nauset Regional High School in Eastham, and the Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School in Harwich.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Orleans Cultural Council and will be curated by art teachers from each school.

“This is a great opportunity for young artists to share their work with the wider community, and we are thrilled to host the show again after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Claire Gradone, Chair of the Orleans Cultural Council.

Student works will include a range of media including paintings, prints, and craft jewelry.

An opening reception free to the public will take place on Friday, March 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm with light refreshments and a celebration of the student’s achievements.

The exhibit will continue through the end of the month and can be visited during the Town Hall’s regular business hours.

