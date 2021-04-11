Youth Commission to Host Virtual Job Fair

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Youth Commission has opened registration for their fifth annual job fair, which will be taking place online on an ongoing basis throughout the spring in order to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures.

There will be two age group sessions on April 28, one for 14-15 year-olds, and the other for those between the ages of 16 and 18.

The meetings will highlight local businesses that have jobs for these age groups, and representatives will be there to give advice on how to get your first job.

Work permits, applications, and interviews will be discussed, and those who fill out applications for these jobs beforehand can participate in mini-interviews.

Those who are in the proper age bracket and interested in participating can sign up here.

Any businesses that hire those in the age group of 14-17 and would like to participate should sign up here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter