Christmas Wishes 2024 – Family 092

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 092 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
Family of 5 currently struggling with homelessness. Parents are working tirelessly to secure stable and consistent housing for their family. Living in tight quarters with uncertainty of their next move as their living space is seasonal and they’re faced with the unknown. Family is currently surviving off of one income. Tight knit family doing their very best to remain above water. Family does their best to support one another and be present for each other.. Parents work on providing for families in need but do not expect the same in return. Can we show this loving family that their community supports them as well this holiday season?! Child #1: Teen girl would enjoy makeup, nail items, jewelry, Barnes and Noble gift card, Ulta/Sephora gift card. Child #2: Teen girl loves anime, Dungeons and Dragons, would enjoy receiving a Barnes and Noble gift card, Dunkin Donuts gift card, anything related to renaissance era and eclectic items, enjoys calming scents like lavender, would benefit from obtaining school supplies to help herself become more organized, a staples gift card could be very helpful. Child #3: Teen girl enjoys makeup, nail polish, nail accessories, would love an Ulta or Sephora gift card. Parent/guardian #1: Father would like a pair of slippers (size12/13), Grocery store gift card, gas gift card. Parent/guardian #2: Mother would greatly benefit from receiving grocery store and gas gift cards, Marshall’s/Homegoods gift card, Target gift card.
