Christmas Wishes 2024 – Family 109

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 109 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
A single mother of two children and an adult son with autism wants to give her family a wonderful holiday season. She works full-time but has needed to take significant time off due to several medical scares. Her children are supportive and try to help out with her care and maintaing the household as much as they can. She is unable to save money for gifts and struggles to take care of basic necessities due to the family's continued financial hardships. Please help this mother in bringing some magic to her children's Christmas. Child #1: 14 year-old boy is an extremely gifted artist and would love drawing/art supplies; enjoys Pokemon and sharks; would appreciate related Squishmallows Child #2: 17 year-old girl loves Snoopy and related memorabilia; enjoys playing guitar; would love a small amp/cord or any other related musical supplies Child #3: 28 year-old male loves John Cena and wrestling; needs gift cards for buying work clothes Parent/Guardian #1: Mom needs size 2 pants and small tops; would appreciate winter gear (a coat; boots size 7.5); needs grocery and gas gift cards to help support the family.
