Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 059

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 059 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This holiday season, we celebrate a remarkable family whose strength, love and devotion shine through in all they do. The household is led by a devoted grandmother who, years ago, opened her heart to adopt a son and continues today to guide, nurture, and steady the family’s course. Alongside her stands a hardworking father, whose dedication as sole provider reflects his deep love and commitment to his children. The children lost their mother a few years ago and with the challenges life has had on all of them, they continue to move forward and strive for balance, happiness, and success. Child #1, 17yo girl Needs: Silly and funky socks and could use a Marshall's gift card for clothing. Child wishes for: this girl is an incredibly talented artist, would greatly benefit from various art supplies and/or a gift card to Michael’s craft store. She would love a Dunkin Donuts gift card. She plays guitar, and needs a strap for her new handmade guitar and paints to create a mural on a wooden guitar. Child #2, 19yo boy Needs: Men’s socks, winter gear such as hats and gloves. Child wishes for: Dunkin Donuts gift card, Grocery store gift card or Amazon gift card. Parent/Guardian #1, Grandmother: Grandma is an avid participant at her church and would enjoy something with a special verse on it. Would benefit from grocery store/gas gift card. Parent/Guardian #2, Father: He would greatly appreciate gift cards to either a grocery store, Home Depot or Bass Pro Shops.
"*" indicates required fields