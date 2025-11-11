Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 061

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 061 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
An 8 year old boy and his mother are seeking additional support this holiday season. The child has been participating in mental health services for the past year to manage emotional and behavioral symptoms. Recently, he experienced a serious medical condition that left him in the hospital for a few weeks prior to the start of the school year. Now that he is back on his feet, he is working hard to readjust to everyday life. The family would greatly appreciate any extra support this holiday season as mom works hard to cover his medical bills while also providing safe home for her son. Child #1: 8 year old boy Needs: sweatpants and /or sweat suits (size 8-10/ medium), high rise socks (size boys medium), and winter boots (size 3). Child wishes for: Legos/ building activities, STEM activities, drawing, hot wheels, and soft “goo-jitsu” figures. Parent/Guardian #1: Mother Needs: kitchenware such as pots and pans and kitchen utensils of any kind.
