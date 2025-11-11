Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 065

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 065 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
Single mom supporting her 7 year old son would appreciate any help this holiday season as she juggles increased financial burden while attending college. Mom is working hard to create a more stable life for her and her son. Any help would be appreciated. Child #1, 7 year old boy Needs: Sensory fidgets/toys. Child wishes for: arts and crafts supplies, board games, or Legos. Parent/Guardian #1: Mom would be appreciative of gas or grocery store gift cards.
"*" indicates required fields