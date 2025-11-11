Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 075

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 075 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
A local family of four has had a difficult past year due the financial strain caused by injuries and medical ailments. They are involved in the community and enjoy volunteering with their church, school groups, and Cub Scouts. They need help with essentials like groceries and gas, along with some family activities such as art projects and crafts, board games, and cards. Child #1: 8 y/o boy. Child Needs: - Boxer shorts, Video Game or Mario Themed, size Boys Size 7. Socks, White, Boys Size 8-9 1/2. Child wishes for: Arts and Crafting Supplies, "Sorry" Game, Crayola Color whirls Battle Arena Set, "Perfection" Game, Dogman Game for Switch 1, Pokémon Cards or a Chess Set. Child #2: 14 y/o girl. Child Needs: Underwear, Women's Small. Socks, White, Women's size Large 10-12.5. Child wishes for: Drawing Sketch Pads for Pencil, Build a Bear gift card, "Pokémon Battle-Ready! Battle Figure 6-Pc. Multi Pack (With Ash (Human Character)" a Gift Card to Walmart or Amazon Parent/Guardian #1 Dad: Needs: Socks Basic White Men's size Large 9-12, gas gift card. Parent Mom Needs: Socks Basic White women's size Large 9-12, Mom wishes for: An Oral B Electric Toothbrush, Stop and Shop gift card.
