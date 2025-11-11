Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 076

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 076 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This is a blended family of 4 children who are cared for by their 70 yr old relative, This adult gained guardianship of these four children few ago and has unable to work due to the high needs of the children. One child needs 24/7 care due to her multiple physical illnesses. Any support his holiday season would help this guardian take care of the children and help tremendously. Child #1: 13-year-old girl. (Favorite color is pink). Child Needs: L size t-shirts (nothing too young looking) She needs XL/XXL leggings/stretch pants. Hairbrush. Shampoo/Conditioner. Perfume (teenager smell). Child wishes for: Anything Hello Kitty Related (throw blankets, mugs, lip gloss, notebooks, etc.). Cantu hair products. Art Supplies. Puzzles (Up to 500 pieces). Nail Polish Kit. Child #2: 20 yr old girl Needs: Sewing Supplies and Size small leggings. Ankle Socks. She wishes for: Nail Polish Kit or a gift card to Ulta. Child #3: 19 yr old boy Needs: XL-Sweatpants. XL-T-shirts. Men’s black socks. Cantu Hair Products. He wishes for: aPS5 gift card, anything Marvel related. Deodorant. Cologne. Child #4: 16 yr oldboy Needs: Size Small men’s t-shirts. Small men’s Sweatpants. Men’s black socks. He wishes for: A PS5 gift card. Anything Marvel related. Cantu Hair Products. Cologne. Deodorant. Parent/Guardian #1: Stop and Shop gift cards. Pistachios. Cashews. Spa gift card. Candles, Cozy bathrobe/slippers – both size small, Fuzzy socks. HUGE Wish: A night alone at a hotel.
