Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 077

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 077 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This family consists of a 10-year-old little boy and his mother. Our client is a active and engaged little boy who loves to play soccer and video games but struggles with ADHD and emotional regulation. The mother works as an assistant in a medical facility and has dreams of one day becoming a pharmacist. The family struggles financially without involvement from the child’s father and lack of support from extended family. Child #1, 10yo boy Needs: Boys Pants/Sweatpants/Shirts (short sleeve and long sleeve)/ Sweatshirts. Size 10-12 or 12-14. Sneakers/Shoes/Winter Boots. Size 7. Boy Wishes for: Bento Lunchbox with Thermos. Age-appropriate Books for pleasure reading, Legos, Science project kits/experiments and Puzzles (up to 500 pieces) or Jenga/other boardgames. ParenMom Needs:: Cast Iron Skillet. A Stainless-Steel kitchen knife set. She Wishes for: A round Dutch Oven, Candles. Bath/shower stuff. Fuzzy Socks.
"*" indicates required fields