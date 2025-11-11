Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 078

This family consists of 10-year-old twin brothers who live with their parents and their younger brother. Each brother is very different than the other. They love to do activities together but also enjoy time alone, doing individual activities. The brothers love their baby brother very much and are always helping mom with him. The parents are committed to assisting their sons with improving their self-esteem and emotional regulation after being bullied by peers. Dad works 6 days a week to support the family while mom is a stay-at-home parent who manages their many mental health needs. Child #1: 10 year old boy Needs: Shirts, sweatshirts, pajama pants, comfy bathrobe, socks and undershirts. Size 14/16 or M/L. Winter snow jacket/snow pants size 14/16k-M/L. Snow boots size 5. Slippers size 5. Child wishes for: A bike helmet, size M/L, science kits/experiments, books, model cars, remote control car. or Legos. He also loves anything related to sharks. Child #2: 10 year old boy Needs: Sweatshirts, pajama pants, socks, a soft bathrobe and undershirts. Size M/L. Winter snow jacket/snow pants size 14/16k-M/L. Snow boots size 5. Slippers size 5. Child wishes for: A bike helmet, size M/L, A karate target that you can practice different techniques. (Example- JANNO 2 Pack Taekwondo Kick Pads, Double Strike Boxing Pads, Striking Karate Martial Arts Training Target Pad, Karate Kicking Target for Kids Youth Adult, amazon). He would also enjoy science experiments/kits, cooking /baking kits, outdoor yard games, Sports related things (Boston teams). He also enjoys anything related to animals, zoos, and aquariums. Child #3: 11 month old baby boy Needs: A Snowsuit size 18months with gloves/mittens. Long Pants and Long sleeve shirts/sweatshirts size 18 months. Age appropriate toys (building blocks, shape sorter, school bus). Parents Wishes: “We just want our kids to have a great holiday. The baby turns 1 in December, and we want to make sure the boys are shown how much we appreciate all the love they show the baby and how much they are loved by their family”.

