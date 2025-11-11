Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 079

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 079 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This large family has children adjusting to the loss of their mother and moving forward within their "new family". A couple of the children were hit especially hard and the parents are trying to support them while building a new life together. Child #1: 11 year old girl Needs: a Winter jacket/snow pants size Women's Medium, outfits Size14/16 or women’s small, hat and gloves. Winter boots size 8.5. Sweatpants/sweatshirts size Women's Medium. Child Wishes for: Squishmellow, Headphones, Make up (for sensitive skin), board games/card games They already have Uno, Dos, SkipBo, Monopoly, Stratego and Dixit. Child #2: 10 year old girl Needs: Winter jacket/snow pants in size Women's Medium, outfits size Medium, Winter boots size 8.5, sweatpants/sweatshirts size Women's Medium. Child wishes for: skin care products, costume jewelry, make up, a skateboard, Squishmello, or headphones. Child #3: 9 year old boy Needs: white t-shirts in Boys size Medium/Large, socks, winter jacket and snow pants in Boys size Medium/Large, snow boots size 7, hat and gloves, sweatpants or long sleeved shirts. Child wishes for: He's a bright boy who excels in sports and technology. He would like headphones (over the ear), Squishmellow, RC race car (remote), RC plane, a basketball or soccer ball. Child #4: 4 year old boy Needs: Winter jacket/snow pants size 4-5T, matching outfits/clothes size 4-5T, hat and gloves, winter boots size 11kids, sweatpants/sweatshirts size 4-5T, Sneakers size 11kids. Child Wishes for: Squishmellow. Headphones, Magnet Tiles, monster truck, toy airplane, or toy microphone. Parent/Guardian #1: Stepmom Needs: Snow pants size adult Small, hat and gloves, winter boots size 6. She wishes for: New pillow, razors. headphones. makeup remover wipes. Parent/Guardian #2: Dad Needs: now pants size 38 X30, or snow boots size 12. Dad wishes for: headphones.
