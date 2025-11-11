Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 082

This tight knit family has overcome many health and mental health concerns over the last year and need some support this holiday season. The youngest daughter struggles with cognitive challenges and her mother is seeking guardianship of her. The other siblings also experience anxiety and depression. This family has endured generational trauma, but they are amazing and supportive of one another and are always spending time together. The family lives in a small two bedroom apartment without a means of transportation, and ride their bikes most places or rely on a family friend. Any support this holiday season would help out immensely. All the mother wants is to have her children and grandchildren under one roof and celebrating together. . Young Adult #1: 19 year old female Wishes for: Totika Cube with icebreaker cards. How to Train Your Dragon coloring books and/or Live Action DVD, One Poem A Day Journal, and Lego’s to play with niece/nephew. Young Adult #2: 20 year old male Wishes for: We’re Not Really Strangers guided journal. JBL speaker. Portable charger. Black Sneakers size 7.5 men's (for work). Adult #3: 26 year old male Wishes for: Calico Critters (for his daughter), Magic The Gathering Commander Deck,. Black undershirts and Boxer Briefs size Men's Medium. Adult #4: 30 year old male Wishes for: Spooky tapestry crochet, Ghostbuster toys (for his son), Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch, Legos to do together as a family. Gift cards to Barnes & Noble or Target. Parent Mother needs: A new vacuum cleaner. Mother wishes for: a small purse back-pack. Punky Color 3-in-1 Defrosting Shampoo (Purpledacious), " Life is Good" water bottle in purple and any gift cards for food stores would be greatly appreciated, and possibly gas cards to provide their friend who drives them to appointments.

