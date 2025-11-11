Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 083

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 083 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
Father and son duo are in need of some extra support over this holiday season. This child's mother passed away recently and they're both learning to cope with their grief. The child loves playing and building with blocks, especially Legos. He is very interested in geography and famous buildings. This father cares immensely for his son and prioritizes his needs over his own. Please help make this family smile this holiday season. Child #1, 11 year old boy Needs: sweatpants and sweatshirts in children's Large. He Wishes for: anything to do with geography, landmarks, and bald eagles. He also enjoys trucks and puzzles (500+ pieces). Parent #1, Father: He isn't asking for anything for himself, but he and his son enjoy eating out at the 99 Restaurant and a restaurant gift card would be greatly appreciated.
"*" indicates required fields