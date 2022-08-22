Homeowner’s Headquarters: Conserva Irrigation of Cape Cod

Member Spotlight

Conserva Irrigation® is a team of professionals that specializes in efficient irrigation. They help homeowners and business owners ensure the beauty and health of their lawns while minimizing water waste. their eco-smart company leads the industry and provides money-saving services to property owners nationwide. In 2010, with over ten years of irrigation experience, founders Russ Jundt and Tom Olson were increasingly disturbed by the tremendous amount of water wasted by the typical irrigation system. They founded Conserva to directly address this waste, making Conserva the only irrigation company founded solely on the principle of conservation. Combining technology, water dynamic studies and environmental concerns, they work tirelessly to make water conservation economically feasible.

Visit Conserva Irrigation of Cape Cod

Listen to our interview with Conserva Irrigation of Cape Cod below:

Location:

28 Windsor Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563

(508) 882-6448